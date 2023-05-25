Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 58,796 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) by 153.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry Hill Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,014,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DISV stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $985.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

