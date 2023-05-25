Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 238.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONE. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 662,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,413,000 after purchasing an additional 92,724 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,697,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1,190.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after buying an additional 51,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after buying an additional 46,105 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth $7,537,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $186.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $158.95 and a 52 week high of $197.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.55. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

