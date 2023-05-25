Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 160.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 123.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $114.50 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

