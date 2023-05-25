Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $415.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $490.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

