Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $441.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $456.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $430.93 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $1.87 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

