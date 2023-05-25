Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,361 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $143.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.42 and a 200-day moving average of $160.65.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

