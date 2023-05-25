Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $71.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.92. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $78.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $3,056,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,626,232.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,346 shares of company stock valued at $30,342,883 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.