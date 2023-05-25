Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 620.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of IWP opened at $88.89 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $95.11. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

