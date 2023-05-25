Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.2 %

ELV opened at $456.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $465.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.13. The stock has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.19.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

