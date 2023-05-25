Serum Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.27 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last week, Serum has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Serum has a total market capitalization of $9.27 million and $4.37 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $0.0741 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Serum

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

