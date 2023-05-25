Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance
SHWGF stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (SHWGF)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.