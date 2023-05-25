Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance

SHWGF stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

