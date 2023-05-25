Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on May 25th, 2023

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance

SHWGF stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.