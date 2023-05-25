Short Interest in Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Decreases By 79.4%

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aareal Bank Price Performance

AAALF stock remained flat at $31.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.99.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

