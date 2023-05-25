Short Interest in Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Decreases By 79.4%

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Aareal Bank Price Performance
AAALF stock remained flat at $31.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.99.
Aareal Bank Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aareal Bank (AAALF)
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
- Upbeat Analysts Project Promising Prospects For Iridium Stock
- 2 Energy Mid-Caps Expected To Post Monster Earnings Growth
- Meet the Nasdaq’s 3 Biggest Dividend Payers
- Analog Devices Signals A Top For Semiconductor Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.