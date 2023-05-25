Short Interest in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Declines By 62.2%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the April 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.88. 1,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,434. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.56.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

