Short Interest in Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Drops By 98.1%

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Altigen Communications Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATGN traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,859. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 million, a PE ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.32. Altigen Communications has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.35.
Altigen Communications Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altigen Communications (ATGN)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.