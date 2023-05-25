Short Interest in Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Drops By 98.1%

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Altigen Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGN traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,859. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 million, a PE ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.32. Altigen Communications has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.35.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through North America and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment consists of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe.

