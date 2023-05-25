Short Interest in American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Decreases By 89.7%

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the April 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Cannabis Price Performance

AMMJ traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 86,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,771. American Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

About American Cannabis

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

