Short Interest in American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Decreases By 89.7%

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the April 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American Cannabis Price Performance
AMMJ traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 86,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,771. American Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
About American Cannabis
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Cannabis (AMMJ)
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
- Upbeat Analysts Project Promising Prospects For Iridium Stock
- 2 Energy Mid-Caps Expected To Post Monster Earnings Growth
- Meet the Nasdaq’s 3 Biggest Dividend Payers
- Analog Devices Signals A Top For Semiconductor Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.