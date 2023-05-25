Short Interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Grows By 214.7%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 214.7% from the April 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aptorum Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Aptorum Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Aptorum Group has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26.

Institutional Trading of Aptorum Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptorum Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptorum Group in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptorum Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. It operates through the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. The Therapeutics segment seeks to develop drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions.

