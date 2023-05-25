Short Interest in Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Increases By 154.6%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,900 shares, a growth of 154.6% from the April 30th total of 247,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 846,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ARNGF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Argonaut Gold Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of ARNGF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.43. 613,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,794. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.