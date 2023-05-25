Short Interest in Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Grows By 7,275.0%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a growth of 7,275.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Danske upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.01.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco Stock Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $14.07 on Thursday. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 32.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. The firm offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions, industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.