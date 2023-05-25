Short Interest in Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Expands By 212.9%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 212.9% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 97.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BYCBF traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,098.00. 8 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,096.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,051.41. Barry Callebaut has a 12 month low of $1,783.55 and a 12 month high of $2,304.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BYCBF. Barclays cut shares of Barry Callebaut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,233.33.

About Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

