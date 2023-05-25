Short Interest in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Decreases By 90.0%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the April 30th total of 876,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Baudax Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BXRX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,223. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. Baudax Bio has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $37.72.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($12.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 million. Baudax Bio had a negative return on equity of 1,050.53% and a negative net margin of 4,629.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baudax Bio will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baudax Bio

About Baudax Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXRX. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 428.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 87,828 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Baudax Bio during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Baudax Bio by 682.6% during the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Baudax Bio by 34.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 82,870 shares during the period.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

