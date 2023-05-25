Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Rises By 395.5%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 395.5% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BREZ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,787,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 429.9% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 518,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 420,592 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,717,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 171,569 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BREZ traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.68. 1,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,191. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

