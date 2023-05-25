Short Interest in Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Expands By 275.2%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,500 shares, a growth of 275.2% from the April 30th total of 225,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 211.6 days.
Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance
Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock remained flat at $7.04 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,817. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $8.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile
Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.
