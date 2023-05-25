Short Interest in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU) Declines By 66.7%

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of RENEU opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Growth Co. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 18.9% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $600,000.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

