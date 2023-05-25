Short Interest in Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB) Rises By 4,154.2%

Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, an increase of 4,154.2% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 203,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concord Acquisition Corp III

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in Concord Acquisition Corp III by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Concord Acquisition Corp III by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter valued at about $933,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Price Performance

Shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. Concord Acquisition Corp III has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Company Profile

Concord Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

