Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Rises By 18,500.0%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 18,500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CSL Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $99.83 on Thursday. CSL has a one year low of $83.30 and a one year high of $110.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average of $99.73.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the following segments: CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

