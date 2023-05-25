Short Interest in DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Drops By 57.0%

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the April 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

DENSO Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS DNZOY opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.26. DENSO has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENSO will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

