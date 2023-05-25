Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Increases By 262.1%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 262.1% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

FDT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.64. 23,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,871. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $41.21 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The firm has a market cap of $481.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.96.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDT. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 30.9% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 16,647 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 84.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 68,033 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 16.0% in the third quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,069,000.

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

