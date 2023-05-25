Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Increases By 262.1%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 262.1% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
FDT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.64. 23,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,871. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $41.21 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The firm has a market cap of $481.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.96.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
