Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Rises By 15,572.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMSGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, an increase of 15,572.7% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.08 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0519 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

