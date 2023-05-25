Short Interest in Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Declines By 73.3%

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the April 30th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,751. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. Kidpik has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.63.

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Kidpik had a negative net margin of 47.92% and a negative return on equity of 80.68%. The company had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on Kidpik from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIK. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kidpik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kidpik in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kidpik in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

