Short Interest in Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Decreases By 74.6%

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the April 30th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of KNBWY stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $15.46. 13,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,929. Kirin has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.38.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

