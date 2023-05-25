Short Interest in Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Decreases By 74.6%

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the April 30th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Kirin Price Performance
Shares of KNBWY stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $15.46. 13,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,929. Kirin has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.38.
About Kirin
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kirin (KNBWY)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.