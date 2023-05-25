Short Interest in NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Expands By 700.0%

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NovAccess Global Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS XSNX remained flat at $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday. 68 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,522. NovAccess Global has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.
About NovAccess Global
