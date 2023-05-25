Short Interest in NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Expands By 700.0%

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NovAccess Global Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS XSNX remained flat at $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday. 68 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,522. NovAccess Global has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of diagnostics, therapeutics in cancer, and neurological diseases and the development of immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients. The company was founded on February 25, 1997 and is headquartered in Cuyahoga County, OH.

