Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Declines By 68.8%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Orbia Advance Price Performance

MXCHY remained flat at $5.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. Orbia Advance has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $5.94.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

About Orbia Advance

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.