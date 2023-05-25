Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Declines By 68.8%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Orbia Advance Price Performance
MXCHY remained flat at $5.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. Orbia Advance has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $5.94.
About Orbia Advance
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orbia Advance (MXCHY)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.