Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Grows By 1,900.0%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

Shares of SMMNY stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $28.34. 30,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,736. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $31.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €70.80 ($76.96) in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €58.00 ($63.04) in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

