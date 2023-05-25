Short Interest in Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Expands By 317.1%

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,500 shares, a growth of 317.1% from the April 30th total of 40,400 shares. Approximately 26.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Smart for Life Trading Down 10.7 %
SMFL stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 495,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,701. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.34. Smart for Life has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.
Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($9.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($9.00). Smart for Life had a negative net margin of 112.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,438.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 million.
Institutional Trading of Smart for Life
About Smart for Life
Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smart for Life (SMFL)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Smart for Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart for Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.