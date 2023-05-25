Short Interest in Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Expands By 317.1%

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,500 shares, a growth of 317.1% from the April 30th total of 40,400 shares. Approximately 26.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Smart for Life Trading Down 10.7 %

SMFL stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 495,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,701. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.34. Smart for Life has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($9.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($9.00). Smart for Life had a negative net margin of 112.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,438.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 million.

Institutional Trading of Smart for Life

About Smart for Life

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart for Life stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Smart for Life, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMFL Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Smart for Life as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements.

