Short Interest in Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Declines By 64.8%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the April 30th total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 103.5 days.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

STLJF stock opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.25. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs and Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products. The Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that are determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles.

