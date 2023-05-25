Short Interest in Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Declines By 82.6%

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the April 30th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

SDGCF stock remained flat at $24.40 on Thursday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Sundrug Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical business. It operates through the Drug Store and Discount Store segments. The Drug Store segment sells pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, and general merchandise. The Discount Store segment offers household goods and food products. The company was founded by Yukimasa Tada in December 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

