Short Interest in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Drops By 72.5%

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the April 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Korea Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,729,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,025,000 after acquiring an additional 122,298 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in The Korea Fund by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 400,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 107,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 3,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 52.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Korea Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,367. The Korea Fund has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $29.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63.

The Korea Fund Company Profile

The Korea Fund is designed to provide capital appreciation through investments in securities. Their firm screens stocks based on a broad range of variables, including price-to-earnings ratios, dividend yields and earnings-per-share growth.

