Short Interest in Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Drops By 74.1%

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the April 30th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vinci Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS VCISY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.06. 30,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,974. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Vinci has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $31.06.

Vinci Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a positive change from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions, Energy, and Construction. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

