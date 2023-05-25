Short Interest in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Expands By 221.4%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 221.4% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Viomi Technology Stock Down 9.6 %
Shares of VIOT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.91. 17,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,914. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.
Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $132.02 million for the quarter.
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sell of IoT products, including smart water purification systems. Its products include refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
