Short Interest in Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Declines By 66.4%

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the April 30th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Wal-Mart de México from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Wal-Mart de México stock opened at $39.69 on Thursday. Wal-Mart de México has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Wal-Mart de México Cuts Dividend

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Wal-Mart de México’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.58%.

(Get Rating)

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More

