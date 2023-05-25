Short Interest in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Rises By 305.2%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,600 shares, an increase of 305.2% from the April 30th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.6 days.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBND traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,963. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Total Return ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 539.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 420,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 354,598 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26,328 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 63.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 96,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 37,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Total Return ETF

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

