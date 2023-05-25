Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Decreases By 74.2%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the April 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
DGRS stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,793. The stock has a market cap of $213.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $46.89.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
