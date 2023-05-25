Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Decreases By 74.2%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the April 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

DGRS stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,793. The stock has a market cap of $213.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $46.89.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 23.1% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

