Short Interest in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Declines By 77.8%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) by 210.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,779 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.51% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.46. 64,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,308. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37.

Xenetic Biosciences ( NASDAQ:XBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 41.39% and a negative net margin of 302.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that Xenetic Biosciences will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

