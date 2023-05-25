Short Interest in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Decreases By 84.8%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the April 30th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Zurich Insurance Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.65. 48,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,085. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 27.43, a quick ratio of 27.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $536.67.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

