Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 345,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 105,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Sierra Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.70.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$62.66 million during the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 54.30% and a negative net margin of 44.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

