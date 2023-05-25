Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 584,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $30,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Silgan by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLGN stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $46.45. 18,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,323. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.14. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Silgan had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLGN shares. Citigroup raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

