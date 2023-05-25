Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Argus

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Argus from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Silk Road Medical from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.25.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $32.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.17. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 50.13% and a negative net margin of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $324,279.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 3,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $106,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,877.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $324,279.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,461 shares of company stock worth $3,523,672 over the last ninety days. 7.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,012,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 925,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,933,000 after acquiring an additional 560,131 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,029,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after acquiring an additional 336,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after acquiring an additional 306,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.