Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Position Lessened by EMG Holdings L.P.

EMG Holdings L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,041 shares during the period. Six Flags Entertainment comprises approximately 0.1% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. EMG Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIX. Game Creek Capital LP increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 7,180.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SIX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,269. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 2.19. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick bought 5,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $133,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,148.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.