Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the April 30th total of 165,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 477.0 days.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLTTF remained flat at $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLTTF. Raymond James lowered their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

