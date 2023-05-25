Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $195.00. The stock had previously closed at $177.14, but opened at $150.47. Snowflake shares last traded at $150.69, with a volume of 6,935,451 shares traded.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.69.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,764.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,867,764.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $160,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,505,603.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,133,577. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Snowflake Trading Down 14.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.12 and a 200-day moving average of $147.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.